Osier earns All-America honor from D3football.com

The Washington & Lee senior offensive lineman posted first team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference, first team All-Virginia and first team All-South Region honors earlier this fall.

A three-time first team all-conference pick during his four seasons, he started all 11 games at guard and was the leader of an offensive line that paved the way for the nation's second-ranked rushing offense (403.2 yards per game). The Generals also averaged 461.5 yards and 34.8 points per game and ranked fourth in Division III in time of possession (34:27). The line surrendered just seven sacks and converted on 45.8 percent of third downs. The Blue & White finished the season with the second-most rushing yards (4,435), total yards (5,077) and rushing touchdowns (48) for a season in program history.