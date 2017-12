Osier, a senior for NCAA Division III Washington & Lee, earned his second all-region citation after registering third team all-south laurels in 2015.

A three-time first team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honoree, he started all 11 games at guard and was the leader of an offensive line that paved the way for the nation's second-ranked rushing offense (403.2 ypg). The Generals also averaged 461.5 yards and 34.8 points per game and ranked fourth in Division III in time of possession (34:27).