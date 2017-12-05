FCS’ Foutch, McNeal, Powers earn top region honors

Commander running back Jajuan Foutch was named region Most Valuable Player. His right tackle, Cade Powers, is the Offensive Lineman of the Year. His playcaller, John McNeal, is the Coach of the Year.

Mt. Juliet Christian running back Darius Hylick tied Middle Tennessee Christian’s Kemari McGowan as Offensive Player of the Year.

Named to the all-district team from Friendship were Jackson Cherry, Taylor Carman, Chad Holcombe, Justin Seagraves, Jacob Bostian, Matthew Skeen, Luke Smith and Ryan Jackson.

Representing Mt. Juliet Christian are Alex Pitman, Logan Collier, David Hylick, Andrew Kittrell and Brayden Cox.