FCS-DCA take rivalry to state stage

The two programs which draws players from west Wilson County will bring their rivalry to the state stage at 11 a.m. Saturday when they battle for their third state championship in the BlueCross Bowl at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium in Cookeville.

DCA holds a 12-11 series edge dating to 1985, including Friendship’s 47-27 Week 5 win in Donelson.

“Our kids know their kids,” said John McNeal, who’s coached the Commanders in all of those meetings except the first. “It’s been a big rivalry, and playing for the state championship makes it more so.”

Then there are the coaches, who have resumes which stack well with the best across the state. McNeal is 232-109 in his 29th season while DCA’s Dennis Goodwin is 219-86 in his 25th season. Both have coached two state title teams, with DCA running the table in 1996 and 2004 before Friendship went back to back in 2011 and ’12.

McNeal’s Commanders are trying to run the table this time with a 12-0 record. His only other undefeated team, in 2006, lost in the championship game. DCA is 9-3 with the three losses coming almost in succession. A 35-32 Week 4 loss to Franklin Road Academy was followed by the setback to Friendship. After winless Concord Christian took a forfeit rather than travel from Knoxville, the Wildcats returned to action with a surprising 60-35 loss to Middle Tennessee Christian before reeling off five straight wins coming into the title tilt.

“They had a bad game with Middle, other than that, they’ve played well,” McNeal said of the Wildcats. “That score with Middle got everybody freaked out. It got us freaked out.”

In the Sept. 15 game, DCA overcame an early 13-0 deficit to grab a seven-point lead at the first-quarter break as Henry Mosley hit Colton Oakley for touchdown passes covering 59 and 11 yards. Jajuan Foutch’s 45-yard scoring run brought Friendship to within 20-19 by halftime before the Commanders took the third period 21-6 behind another long Foutch run and TDs from quarterback Braden Reece of a 25-yard run and a 26-yard pass to Justin Seagraves, who ran for the two early scores and tacked on a final TD in the fourth.

“We had two or three fumbles in the first half, big penalties,” McNeal said of that humid night. “We settled down in the second half.”

Mosley completed half of his 22 passes for 159 yards. Friendship’s defense clamped down on the Wildcats’ running game, holding them to 91 yards. Foutch ran for 139 and Seagraves 114.

While Friendship has run a spread offense, often run-based, for more than a decade now, DCA’s attack looks like a pro style from the 1980s with the quarterback under center in the I-formation.

“They got good skill guys,” McNeal said of the Wildcats. “They have a good running back (Houston Troup led DCA with 46 yards Sept. 15). Quarterback can throw it. Defense is aggressive.

“They will go gun some. They like putting pressure on you with the running game. It’s not one-dimensional. It makes it tougher defensively. Last week we knew we had to stop the run. This week, we have to stay balanced.”

Saturday’s game, one of nine state title games running Thursday through Saturday, can be seen on MyTV30.

BlueCross Bowl

SATURDAY

Donelson Christian vs. FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Tennessee Tech, 11 a.m.