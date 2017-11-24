Lebanon Youth Football wins state pee wee championship

Lebanon Youth Football and Cheer won the Tennessee Youth Football Association pee wee (5-6) championship with a 22-14 win over the Goodlettsville Trojans last weekend at Smyrna. Players are Gabriel Bayes, Leroy (Keenan) Hunter Jr., Brayden Davis, Jeremiah Jones, Sonny Warmath, Aidan O’Rick, Jaden Marquez, J’Kylan Apple, Ashetan Ahlgard, Tyvarious Turner, Jaronta Rayner, Gavin Neal, Jalonzo Bishop, Jr., Maverick Jones, Logan Pierce, TyJahion Sweatt, Mason Clinard, Carson Pierce, Lamari Dockins, Yella (Malik) Seay, Drennon Corlew, Mar’quez Chambers Jr., William Cartmell, Robert Hicks Jr. and Kamren Jacobsen. Coaches are Matt Lane, Patrick Holleman, Quentin Hodge and Kevin Ahlgard.