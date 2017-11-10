CU says so long to 2017 season on Senior Day

The Knights will come to town with a 1-9 record. But Cumberland coach Donnie Suber has been insinuating for weeks they’re improving on that record.

“They’re very, very good on offense. They’re just young,” Suber said under the N-L lights following Thursday’s practice. “(First-year coach Corey Fipps) had to bring in 108 players, so it’s mostly freshmen and sophomores. They’re playing better as the season goes on. They’ve gotten better on defense, too, but they’re explosive on offense.

“They’re four-wides. It’s a tempo offense. They try to do everything quickly. They have a good running back.

A broken-down play clock won’t stop the Knights.

“They try to score quick, hit you and take advantage of you not being able to line up and call anything defensively to get ready… They’ll be really good next year.”

Cumberland 6-4 following a 58-34 loss at Campbellsville last week.

“It wasn’t very pretty,” Suber said of last Saturday. “Hopefully, we can put that behind us and get focused on this game.”

Kentucky Christian’s defensive coordinator will be familiar with Cumberland’s defense as well as the surroundings. Former Bulldog free safety Cody McCallister will be calling the defensive signals for the Knights.

“They’re just like us,” said Suber, who was, as he is still is, the DC when McCallister played here. “We run a little more 4-2-5 than he does.”

Cumberland will say good bye to 18 seniors before their final game. Three will leave a year of eligibility on the table as they plan to graduate.

“It’s been a good run for them,” Suber said of the seniors. “We’ll go out on a winning record again. It’s not the way I wanted it at the beginning of the season, but it is what it is now.”

Following a 4-0 start, the Phoenix ran into the meat of their schedule which has seen them alternate two losses with two wins and back to two losses, leaving them out of the NAIA playoffs. But based on the pattern and Cumberland’s perfect record at Nokes-Lasater, CU should be due a season-ending win.

“You can say we had a good year, but we played bad the last three or four weeks in a row,” said Suber, in his fifth season as head coach. “I can’t get them over the hump for some reason. Something has got to change.

“We can still go out with a winning record, but it’s not what I really wanted.”

Defensive lineman Austin Mayo is the only new injury who will miss today’s game, Suber said.