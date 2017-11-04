Phoenix face one-loss Campbellsville

Are the Tigers underrated by the raters?

“They had like a whole month open,” said Cumberland coach Donnie Suber, whose No. 22 Phoenix will visit Campbellsville, Ky., today for a 12:30 p.m. CDT kickoff as the teams meet for the 28th consecutive season dating to CU’s 1990 renewal of football. “They had an open date, and then they had two games canceled from the Florida schools when the hurricane (Irma) hit. It put them back.

“They’re playing well right now. They had Georgetown beat. They missed three field goals.”

But the 6-1 Tigers are rolling offensively, outscoring their opponents 34.4-22 per Saturday behind quarterback Hunter Brown, who has 2,513 yards and 22 touchdowns on 191-of-308 passing with six interceptions.

“I think they’re No. 1 in the country on offense,” Suber said. “They sling it. They’re probably 80 percent pass.

“Their defense has gotten a lot better and matured throughout the season… They’re four-down this year. They’re normally a 3-3 stack… They shut down Georgetown pretty much.”

Cumberland is 6-3 and coming off its bye week. When last seen, the Phoenix were coming off a 44-41 loss at No. 5 Lindsey Wilson in which their comeback fell short. But Suber was more perturbed that CU fell behind by so much to begin with, including 44-21 late in the third quarter.

“We didn’t scare anybody,” Suber said of the late rally. “We couldn’t scare Walter J. Baird in the first half. We played so bad in the first half and had so many mental mistakes and got too far behind and had to come back. When you had to press on defense and start making mistakes and giving up big plays and we did that right before the half. We hadn’t showed up and played and focused like we should have in the two biggest games we’ve played throughout the year, which is Lindsey Wilson and Georgetown.”

Lindsey Wilson and Georgetown are both 4-0 in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division going into their meeting today at LWC. Campbellsville is 3-1 and Cumberland 2-2 in the division.

“If we want a chance to even tie for second in the conference we got to win this one,” said Suber, whose Phoenix will close their season at Nokes-Lasater Field next Saturday with Senior Day against Kentucky Christian.

The off week didn’t help Cumberland’s injury situation as wide receiver Lorel Morton was lost for the year with a strained PCL in his knee and cornerback Prentiss Sumerall to a high ankle sprain, both after the Lindsey Wilson game. Center Chandler Peeples’ grandfather died Monday night, but Peeples, who has missed practice since, will play following Friday’s funeral.

“He knows what to do,” Suber said of the senior Peeples. “This time of year, you’re not too worried about being in physical shape. It’s more mental right now.”