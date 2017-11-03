Watertown knocks off Polk County

The Purple Tigers clamped down on defense in the second half by allowing only 37 total yards.

“They were getting to the edge against in the first half,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster. “At halftime, we talked about getting lined up right, and once we did that, we were able get stops on defense.”

Watertown got off to a fast start, as Demarus Carey took the opening kickoff 43 yards to the Wildcats’ 45-yard line. Quarterback Bryce Webster completed two quick passes to Heath Price, and Zach Hill ran the ball down to the Wildcats’ 16-yard line. Then on third down, Webster and Price hooked up again for a 3-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked by Polk County’s Austin Watson, but Watertown had a 6-0 lead.

The Wildcats got their wing-t offense going, after completing a screen pass on their first play for 22 yards, they would go to the ground on the next 11 plays to cover 46 yards, as Kyle Dunn took a jet sweep 11 yards for a Wildcats’ touchdown and a 7-6 lead.

On the first play following the kickoff, Carey sprinted 52 yards to the Wildcats 15-yard line. From there Webster would toss his second touchdown pass of the night, this time to Zach Wren from 21 yards out, and the two-point conversion pass from Webster to Price was good, which gave the Purple Tigers a 14-7 lead. The big plays continued, this one was from Polk County, as Kannon Hall returned the ensuing kickoff 57 yards to the Watertown 33-yard line. The Wildcats would stay exclusively on the ground, as Hunter Morgan would cover the final 5 yards for a touchdown, which tied the score at 14-14.

After each team punted twice, Watertown took over at its own 11-yard line with 1:10 left in the half. After moving to the Wildcats 41-yard line, the Purple Tigers would use their second timeout of the half. On the ensuing play, Webster threw what looked a screen pass to Price, but it was a lateral, and Price turned and threw downfield to Griffin Creswell for a 41-yard touchdown as the first half expired, which gave Watertown a 20-14 lead.

“I normally don’t call trick plays, but they were biting up on our screen pass, and it was something we worked on this week, and it worked,” said Gavin Webster.

In the second half, forcing a Wildcats punt on their first position, the Purple Tigers marched 54 yards in nine plays, with Zach Hill capping off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 27-14. Watertown would then force another three-and-out, and then drive 65 yards in 10 plays with Webster sneaking in from 1 yard out. The Purple Tigers’ defense would take care of the rest, allowing three first downs the entire second half, and two of those were on penalties.

With the win Watertown increases its record to 9-2 and will travel to Chattanooga to face Tyner on Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

Watertown 34, Polk County 14

Polk County 7 7 0 0—14

Watertown 14 6 14 0—34

First Quarter

WT—Price 3 pass from Webster (kick blocked).

PC—Dunn 11 run (Waters kick).

WT—Wren 21 pass from Webster (Price pass from Webster).

Second Quarter

PC—Morgan 5 run (Waters kick).

WT—Creswell pass from Price (kick failed).

Third Quarter

WT—Hill 1 run (Gutierrez kick).

WT—Webster 1 run (Gutierrez kick).

Team Statistics

PK WT

First Downs 10 16

Rushes-Yards 43-143 40-293

Comp-Att-Int 2-8-0 10-15-0

Pass Yards 16 102

Turnovers 0 0

Penalties-Yards 0-0 7-60

Time of Poss 26:23 21:37

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Polk County, Kyle Dunn 8-52, Eddie Lamb 17-41, Hunter Morgan 11-34, Trevor Cheatham 3-16, Kannon Hall 2-5, Thomas Waters 2-(-5). Watertown, Zach Hill 17-129, Demarus Carey 12-87, Heath Price 9-48, Bryce Webster 3-26, Isaac Hopper 1-7.

PASSING—Polk County, Thomas Waters 2-8-0-16. Watertown, Bryce Webster 9-13-0-61, Heath Price 1-1-0-41.

RECEIVING—Polk County, Kyle Dunn 2-16. Watertown, Heath Price 5-27, Zach Wren 3-25, Griffin Creswell 2-50.