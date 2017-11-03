Playoffs return to Trousdale; Jackets ensure Round 2 in Hartsville

Senior Isiah Harper ran for two touchdowns in the game’s first six minutes as the Yellow Jackets (8-3) jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Harper would finish with a game-high 131 yards on 17 carries.

“We’ve been preaching all week long to make sure we come out and dominate,” said first-year Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “When you play a team that’s a lower seed, you want to jump on them right away.”

Meanwhile, the Trousdale defense held Bledsoe County (4-7) to just 97 total yards and two first downs. The Warriors’ lone score came on a 52-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.

“Our kids did a good job of coming out and playing well defensively all night long,” Waggoner said.

Trousdale County extended the lead to 21-0 before halftime on a 47-yard pass from Keyvont Baines to Tarvaris Claiborne.

With the game seemingly in hand, the Yellow Jackets opted to experiment with some formations and personnel packages during the second half.

“Once we jumped up on them, I felt we could try some different things. Some we’ll scrap, some we’ll add to other wrinkles we have. We’ll need different things to get us where we want to go.”

Kobe Ford and Sebastian Linarez scored fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets, who will host Marion County in a second-round game next week.

“I’m proud of the way our kids came out and played,” Waggoner said. “When it’s playoff football, it’s win or go home.”

Trousdale Co. 34, Bledsoe Co. 6

BC 0 0 0 6 - 6

TC 14 7 0 13 - 34

First Quarter

TC-Isiah Harper 5 run (Keyvont Baines kick), 8:49.

TC-Harper 21 run (Baines kick), 6:22.

Second Quarter

TC-Tarvaris Claiborne 47 pass from Baines (Baines kick), 9:56.

Fourth Quarter

BC-Peyton Holland 52 fumble return (pass failed), 11:13.

TC-Kobe Ford 5 run (kick failed), 5:50.

TC-Sebastian Linarez 2 run (Heath Chasse kick), 1:29.

TEAM STATISTICS

BC TC

First downs 2 17

Rushes-yds 26-70 48-368

C-A-I 7-13-1 3-5-1

Pass yds 27 70

Total yds 97 438

Penalties 3-30 3-25

Possession 20:43 27:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-BC, Woody 13-65, Sturgeon 11-(minus-1), Dickson 2-(minus-6). TC, Harper 17-131, Baines 8-97, Linarez 6-62, Ford 9-52, Stafford 6-24, McGuire 2-2.

PASSING-BC, Sturgeon 7-12-1-27, Woody 0-1-0-0. TC, Baines 3-5-1-70.

RECEIVING-BC, Whison 2-7, Berry 2-4, Holland 1-8, Woody 1-5, Ritchie 1-3. TC, Claiborne 1-47, McGuire 1-17, Ford 1-6.