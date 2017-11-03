Oakland too much for Lebanon

Unbeaten and top-ranked Oakland scored on its first three possessions and stayed on track for another state championship game appearance by beating the Blue Devils, 42-6, Friday night.

Lebanon (5-6) won its most games in a season and made the top four of its region for the first time since 2007, back when the Blue Devils played in the same region with Rutherford County teams.

Oakland (11-0) will play host to Blackman in the second round.

The Blue Devils were back in Murfreesboro on Friday night, and found out why Oakland has won 48 of its last 50 regular-season games.

Oakland opened the scoring when Woodi Washington took a fourth-and-11 pass from Brevin Linnell and scampered 33 yards for a touchdown.

Linnell added another touchdown pass with an 11-yarder to running back Jeron Rooks. That made it 14-0 eight minutes into the game.

Justin Jefferson's 11-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter wrapped up the scoring in the half. Oakland missed a 39-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of the half.

Lebanon was held to 37 yards in the first half.

Oakland scored on Timmy Goodrich's 8-yard touchdown run on the opening possession of the second half, making it 27-0.

Linnell had his third touchdown pass late in the third quarter on a 34-yarder to Rooks. Goodrich ran for the 2-point conversion, making it 35-0 midway through the third quarter.

Rooks added a short touchdown for the final Oakland score of the game.

Lebanon's Ashton Fidler finished the game with 48-yard touchdown run around the right side.

Oakland 42, Lebanon 6

Lebanon 0 0 0 6—6

Oakland 14 7 14 7—42

First Quarter

OK—Washington 33 pass from Linnell (Sears kick), 6:51.

OK—Rooks 11 pass from Linnell (Sears kick), 4:20.

Second Quarter

OK—Jefferson 11 run (Sears kick), 11:51.

Third Quarter

OK—Goodrich 8 run (kick failed), 8:45.

OK—Rooks 34 pass from Linnell (Goodrich run), 5:46.

Fourth Quarter

OK—Rooks 6 run (Sears kick), 7:26.

LB—Fiddler 48 run (no PAT attempted), 0:00.

Team Statistics

LB OK

First downs 5 14

Rushes-Yards 17-53 42-269

Passing Yards 51 94

Passes 8-12-0 5-12-0

Punts 7-27.7 1-26.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 7-58 8-75

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Lebanon, Crite 5-5, Cooper 8-(-2), Powell 2-1, Corpas 1-1, Fiddler 1-48. Oakland, Rooks 12-113, Wilson 4-11, Jefferson 4-7, Snelling 6-55, Linnell 3-(-3), Goodrich 6-73, Marshall 4-19, team 3-(-6).

PASSING—Lebanon, Crite 7-11-0-36, Mulaski 1-1-0-15. Oakland, Linnell 5-10-0-94, Goodrich 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—Lebanon, Hastings 3-15, Kelly 2-15, Cooper 1-(-2), Mills 1-15, Copas 1-8. Oakland, Washington 1-33, Rooks 3-52, Cantrell 1-9.