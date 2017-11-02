The one-loss season kicks off

Undefeated Friendship Christian drew a bye by winning the Division II East Region championship and will play host to the winner of this week’s Middle Tennessee Christian at Tipton-Rosemark game on Nov. 10 at Pirtle Field.

Lebanon, Watertown, Mt. Juliet and Mt. Juliet Christian will seek to join the Commanders in round two.

Lebanon at Oakland

Of the four Wilson County teams, the Blue Devils have, by far, the longest odds of advancing as they bring a 5-5 record against 10-0 Oakland, which joins Mt. Juliet as the only undefeated teams in the Class 6A playoffs.

“They’re coached extremely well,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the Patriots, coached by former Trousdale County head man Kevin Creasy. “They have a lot of talent. They’re in a place that’s a good football culture where football means something.

“They expect to win.”

Like his teams at Trousdale, Creasy’s Patriots run the wing-T.

“They like to run the football,” Creasy said. “They got a lot of spread principles in the wing-T. It’s not the wing-T we saw in the 80s and 90s.

“(Defensively) they’re very, very multiple. Good size. Good speed. Very, very aggressive. They run four or five fronts on defense. You got to prepare for all of that.”

But regardless of what happens Friday in Murfreesboro, 2017 will go down as a renaissance season for the Blue Devils, who last earned their way into the playoffs a decade ago. They made the postseason the past two seasons in a different classification system in which all 32 teams then in 6A qualified.

“Our goals, we didn’t put a number on it,” Gentry said. “We just wanted to get better. To win your way into the playoffs is special. For the seniors to play one more game is special.

“You want to play against the best. Oakland earned the No. 1 seed… We get to see how our program measures up. We get to play against the best and see what happens.”

Unable to play Friday at Ray Hughes Stadium will be guard/defensive tackle Demontez Lattimore, who has a stress fracture in his leg, Gentry said. Also, backup defensive lineman Jamonnes Moore will be a game-time decision with a knee issue, the coach said.

Friday’s winner will face the Blackman-Hendersonville survivor in round two with Lebanon traveling or Oakland hosting.

Polk County at Watertown

Following a 1-2 start, the Purple Tigers have reeled off seven straight wins going into the playoffs. Health is a big reason for the surge as quarterback Bryce Webster missed the two losses with an injury. But it’s not the only reason, the QB’s father/head coach said.

“We’ve been playing really well defensively,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “We’ve had some close games where we haven’t put a lot of points on the board and the defense played really well those nights.

“When your defense can hold the opposing team to 14 points or lower it helps out a lot.”

Polk County is 4-6. But Webster said the Wildcats are a “pretty good ballclub”. They run the wing-T on offense and base out of a 4-4 defense.

“They got some pretty good athletes,” Webster said of the Wildcats. “They want to run the football. They’ll hit you on some play-action, but they want to run the football.

“(Defensively) they fly to the football. They’re pretty aggressive. They want to stop the run. They want to make the pass beat them.”

Healthwise, Webster said he doesn’t expect running back/defensive tackle Keon Dotson to play due to an ankle injury.

This winner will either travel to Tyner or play host to Jackson County in round two.

Riverdale at Mt. Juliet

This might be the best 1-4 matchup in the state as 10-0 Mt. Juliet takes on an 8-2 Riverdale team which dropped to fourth in a three-way tiebreaker in Region 3-6A. It’s a situation which could be foreseen when the TSSAA set up the regions last winter, pairing Wilson County’s Region 4 with the powerhouse Murfreesboro teams for the playoffs.

“That’s quite a reward for a 10-0 season to be matched up with them in the first round,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “You knew from the past this region was very talented and deep and it played out that way.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play, not just a talented team, but a storied program with multiple state championships and a lot of great players who’ve played in that program.”

The current Riverdale staff has a heavy Mt. Juliet flavor. Head coach Will Kriesky was on the Golden Bear staff when Perry and his father Roger, came to MJHS in 2006. Defensive coordinator Chase Brooks, a Mr. Football at Portland under Roger Perry, was the Bears’ linebackers coach on the 2011 undefeated team. Defensive line coach David Vassar was the defensive coordinator for Trey Perry in 2014. Running backs coach Josh Pelchat was on the MJ staff in ’13.

“We’re playing against half of the Mt. Juliet staff,” Trey Perry said. “They definitely know us and what we’re about and we know them and what they’re about.”

Former Middle Tennessee State and NFL quarterback Kelly Holcomb is Riverdale’s offensive coordinator.

“They’re similar to us in that they can spread you out, but they can run and they have a stud running back in Savion Davis,” Perry said of the Warrior offense. “Like we do with Aidan Raines, they do a great job of finding different ways of getting him the football. I think he has 29 touchdowns. He has awesome stats.

“And as is par for the course, they’ve got some athletes in space that can take the top off if you overcommit to the run.”

Brooks runs an even-front defense, including a 4-2-5 with a two-high, Perry said.

“He’s really good with bringing edge pressure,” Perry said. “Chase always has good linebackers because he was one.”

Their best defensive players may be their safeties. Senior Jarek Campbell has committed to Louisville.

“Very athletic,” Perry said of Campbell. “I really like their other safety (senior Troy Hutson). He’s a solid football player.”

For the first time in a number of years, Mt. Juliet didn’t make a live appearance on the MyTV30 game of the week. But such is the matchup the Bears-Warriors will be the televised game this week.

“I like it when we get that because it’s good for our guys, our student section and our community,” Perry said. “It electrifies the atmosphere even more.”

Perry said there are no new injuries to report.

“We came out of that monsoon very healthy,” Perry said of last week’s rain-soaked win at Hendersonville.

Jackson Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian

Not only are the Saints going to the playoffs for the first time, the playoffs are actually coming to Ed Suey Field in the form of the Jackson Christian Eagles.

“Everybody’s excited,” fourth-year Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said. “We’re definitely looking forward to playing Friday night and going from there, see what happens.”

Longtime Friendship fans will recall Jackson Christian as the school which derailed the undefeated Commanders in the 2006 BlueCross Bowl. The 2017 edition comes in with a 5-5 record.

“Another well-coached team, obviously, they’re in the playoffs,” Davis said of the Eagles, who run a spread offense and a defense which may will use every formation ever invented.

“They’ll jump into any defense they need,” Davis said. “They have a good quarterback (Gunnar Lewis) and a good receiver (6-foot-4 Zach Simpson). Their running back (Luke Robertson) is decent. They’re solid.”

Davis said the 7-3 Saints will be healthy enough for their first playoff game.

“We got out of the last game just fine,” Davis said of the rain-soaked 30-0 loss to Donelson Christian. “We’re as healthy as we’re going to be.”

The winner will travel to 10-0 Davidson Academy, which won the D-II West Region, in the quarterfinal round Nov. 10.

First round playoff games

FRIDAY

LEBANON at Oakland

Polk County at WATERTOWN

Riverdale at MT. JULIET

Jackson Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.