Football game moved to Friday night

Webber International is located in Babson Park, Fla., an hour or so south of Orlando and east of Tampa. Moving the game to Friday would allow WIU to return to campus and allow student-athletes time to reach their homes before the expected landfall (at this time) of Hurricane Irma later Sunday or Monday.

“Our conference commissioner called this morning asking Mid-South Conference schools to work with their opponents who are from the state of Florida,” said Ron Pavan, CU director of athletics. “We want to be as helpful as we can for these institutions, who are facing much bigger questions than playing sports. We are just happy we could help and get things worked out with Webber International and the officials for the contest.”