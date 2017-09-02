Suber looks for improvement in second game

Cumberland coach Donnie Suber said his Phoenix have plenty of to improve upon despite a win last week as they head to Williamsburg, Ky., for tonight’s 6 p.m. CDT game at the University of the Cumberlands.

“We just got to play better,” Suber said. “If we play better and get physical and tackle better on defense and not make mistakes on offense, make catches when we’re supposed to and not have nine penalties in the game, we’ve got a chance.”

Though the Patriots and Phoenix are longtime Mid-South Conference rivals, they are in different divisions, thus, the importance of this game to the standings is minimal. CU is in the Bluegrass Division while UC is in the Appalachian.

The Cumberlands are coming off a 23-7 win over new MSC-member Warner, which is in the newly-created Sun Division, based largely in Florida. The Patriots unveiled new systems in that game.

“They changed offenses,” Suber said. “They’re not triple-option anymore. They’re a power-G (pulling guard) spread zone-type team now… It’s a different twist. It’s still power football. They throw it a little more. They’ve been doing stuff out of shotgun. It’s going to be a challenge for us. Hopefully, we can play off the blocks and tackle a whole lot better than last week. Their O-line is really aggressive and they get after it until the whistle blows like they always have.”

Cumberlands runs a 3-5, similar to Bluefield’s scheme in Cumberland’s 24-17 win last week.

“They’re good on defense,” Suber said. “They’re stout and they tackle well.”

Suber said the Phoenix are healthy for the game on the brand-new turf at James H. Taylor II Stadium. He said precipitation from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey will be out of southeastern Kentucky, making for dry conditions.