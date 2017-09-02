Saturday Morning Quarterback

It’s a lot like that in sports. In the spring, you have the mixture of March Madness and spring training.

Now, it’s the pennant races and, best of all, the kickoff to football season.

Football is the shortest season of all the sports. It’s also the most popular. So much so people would rather watch preseason NFL football than playoff baseball or anything else.

I have a bit of a hard time getting into football during the preseason at any level. It’s too hot and humid. I want cool, crisp air and bright sunny skies with my grids.

But hey, the pretend football of the NFL is finally over. College football is lining up for the first down of its season. High schools have already had a few possessions.

People look forward to football more than any other sport. I’m constantly asked what I think about the local high school teams during scrimmage season.

What do I know? I don’t have time to get to many scrimmages anymore. Even when I do, they don’t mean much.

A number of years ago, Lebanon looked like world beaters in early- and mid-August, but had trouble winning in September and October. I remember someone once asking me what happened to that team from August.

Some teams play scrimmages to win, get action for everybody and generally get ready for the season. Other teams care less about winning games when the coaches are standing in the backfield. Former Mt. Juliet coach Dan Winfree once told me when he was at Lincoln County under Lebanon-native Louis Thompson, the Falcons almost never won a scrimmage. But then they seldom lost when the games counted, even winning a couple of state championships in the process.

A coach recently told me his experience is a team which isn’t expected to do very well tries to win scrimmages in an effort to build positive momentum. Good teams expect to win anyway.

You can compare NFL teams’ preseason scores to the regular season and come away with the same conclusion. Scrimmages/exhibition games are important in getting a team prepared to play the season. The only thing not important is the score.

The preseason is forgotten as soon as the final whistle blows. No one remembers the score. Schools put an emphasis on promoting jamborees to make money (they do need to purchase helmets and pads, after all). Otherwise, coaches hold their breath hoping no one gets hurt. As soon as it’s over, they exhale and start thinking of the opener. What was the score? Don’t remember, doesn’t matter.

As of right now, everybody’s keeping score. Everything matters.