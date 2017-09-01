Saints slosh to 12-6 victory

The Bulldogs scored on their first possession before the skies darkened and the rain arrived.

Mt. Juliet Christian quickly tied the score as quarterback Shawn Link pitched to running back Eli Wilson on the option, with Wilson sloshing 32 yards to the end zone.

Wilson set up the go-ahead score on defense as, playing free safety in the third quarter, picked up an East Catholic fumble and returned it 58 yards. Braxton Lamberth ran the final 5 yards to put the Saints up 12-6.

East Catholic put together a potential tying drive as the Bulldogs arrived at the Mt. Juliet Christian 11 with a first and 10. Linebacker Cole Carlisle made a touchdown saving tackle on third down with one second left. The Bulldogs used that tick to throw an incomplete pass as the Saints improved to 2-1.

Wilson finished with 45 yards rushing and Link 36. Carlisle, Jonah Britton and Eli Burgess each finished with four tackles for the Saints, who will play host to St. Rose Catholic at 6 p.m. next Thursday at Suey Field.