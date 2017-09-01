Hylick lights up Lions

The junior scored seven of his touchdowns in the first half as the Saint built a 28-0 lead after one quarter and 47-0 lead at halftime.

Hylick needed only 12 carries for his eight touchdowns as he totaled 290 yards for the game. He also managed two tackles and an interception to complement his offensive performance.

Logan Collier rushed three times for 42 yards and Brayden Cox rushed six times for 23 yards.

David Hylick led the Saints defense with five tackles and one sack. Gavin Forshe joined Hylick with two tackles and a forced fumble, while Camden Burgess provided one tackle and a sack.