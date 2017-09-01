Commanders cruise past Grace Baptist

Jajuan Foutch led the first quarter scoring blitz with three touchdowns.

He got his first score on a 58-yard run with 11:41 left in the quarter. His second score came about two minutes later on a 40-yard run, followed by a 17-yard scoring run with 4:26 left in the quarter.

Justin Seagraves capped off the quarter in similar fashion on a 14-yard run with 2:47 left in the opening frame.

The duo provided 14 more points for the Commanders in the second quarter.

Foutch rushed for a 25-yard score with 5:25 remaining in the half and Seagraves followed three minutes later with a 15-yard score to give the Commanders a 41-point shutout lead at halftime.

Grace Baptist’s Cade Tinsley provided the Golden Eagles’ only score of the night with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a 6-yard run.

Foutch totaled 2015 yards on 14 carries for the Commanders as Josh Seagraves also provided 61 yards on seven carries.

Friendship will remain closer to home next Friday, traveling to Madison for a 7 p.m. game at Goodpasture.

Friendship Christian 41, Grace Baptist 7

Friendship Christian 28 13 0 0—41

Grace Baptist 0 0 7 0—7

First Quarter

FC—Foutch 58 run, (Kane kick) 11:41

FC—Foutch 40 run, (Kane kick) 9:28

FC—Foutch 17 run, (Kane kick) 4:26

FC—Seagraves 14 run, (Kane kick) 2:47

Second Quarter

FC—Foutch 25 run, (Kane kick no good) 5:25

FC—Seagraves 15 run, (Kane kick) 2:25

Fourth Quarter

FC—Tinsley 6 run, (Blandon kick) 0:45

Team Statistics

FC GB

First Downs 9 9

Rushes-yards 34-330 37-173

Passing yards 16 9

Comp.-Att. 1-2 3-14

Penalties-Yards 13-90 5-35

Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Friendship Christian, Foutch 14-215, Seagraves 7-61, Mahoney 1-8, Porter 7-32, Goolsby 3-10, Owen 2-4. Grace Baptist, Tinsley 24-98 Adams 8-65, Greene 3-3, Merritt 1-3, Gray 1-4.

PASSING—Friendship Christian, Mahoney 0-1-0, Reece 1-1-16. Grace Baptist, Tinsley 3-11-9, Gray 0-3-0.

RECEIVING—Friendship Christian, Champion 1-16. Grace Baptist, Adams 1-0, Gray 1-3, Carter 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.