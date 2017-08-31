Titans’ Game-Day Express tickets available online

The Regional Transportation Authority’s Game-Day Express service to the Titans games and offers free train rides to the first 650 fans who reserve their round-trip tickets online for each game.

“As a transit system, our top priority is always the safety and security of our customers,” said Steve Bland, Nashville MTA and RTA chief executive officer. “We encourage Titans fans heading to the stadium to take advantage of our services. Because of this sponsorship, the Music City Star can be the designated driver for many on game day and fans can enjoy the free train rides provided by Miller Lite.”

Tickets for the Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 games are available and will be available to reserve about two weeks prior to each game.

Tickets must be acquired in advance online at millerlitefreerides.com or ticketsnashville.com where tickets can be printed. Children 4 years old and younger will not need a ticket to board, but they will have to sit in a parent’s lap.

The Game-Day Express train operates for all Titans regular season home games. Service begins in Lebanon with stops in Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson and ends in downtown Nashville.

For noon games, the Music City Star will leave Lebanon at 10 a.m. The return train will leave Riverfront Station 45 minutes after the game.

For afternoon and evening games, visit musiccitystar.org for detailed train departure information. More information about the Game-Day Express service is also available at musiccitystar.org.