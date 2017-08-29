Travecedo garners Bluegrass Player of the Week accolades

The Guayaquil, Ecuador, native connected on three extra points and booted a 37-yard field goal in his Cumberland debut. The wind knocked down his last kickoff of the game and the ball bounced away from the return men, a fumble the Phoenix recovered that led to his field goal late in the third quarter, part of a 17-point period that helped CU take control of the contest and erase a 10-7 halftime deficit.

Cumberland was just 2-of-7 in field goal tries last season and 3-for-13 over the last two years before Travecedo’s 37-yarder late in the third quarter. The Phoenix will hit the road this week to take on the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday at 6 p.m. CDT.