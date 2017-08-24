Purple Tigers take down Southside

Quarterback Braden Cousino threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to ignite the Purple Tigers. He hit wide receiver Brady Watts with a 25-yard score on a slant pattern and threw 40 yards to slotback Tanner Foster. Two-point runs by fullback DeAndre Wright and slotback Kaden Seay helped stake Watertown to a 16-0 lead.

Wright ran 30 yards in the second quarter to open a 22-0 lead. Seay’s 20-yard jet sweep and fullback Hayden Dicken’s two-point run made it 30-0 going into halftime.

Fullback Tyler Rose’s 25-yard run in the third quarter put Southside on the board.

But Foster’s 30-yard jet sweep closed the scoring as Watertown improved to 3-0 and Southside slipped to 1-2.

Watertown will visit Turney Ford Field on Sept. 7 for a 6:30 p.m. battle with Gordonsville.