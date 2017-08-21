MJCA’s Kittrell recovering from injuries

Kittrell, the Saints’ leading tackler the last three season who plays on a prosthetic leg, was taken by ambulance to Monroe Carrell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital following a lengthy delay at the game won by MJCA 45-28.

“(Tests) all came back good,” said Saints assistant coach Mike Kittrell said of his son’s midsection injuries. “It’s just bruised inside. No lacerations, no broken ribs.

“The major symptom he has is memory loss. He doesn’t remember playing the game the other night.”

The Kittrells have an appointment scheduled today with a doctor regarding the concussion.

“We’ll talk about the return-to-play stuff, check him all out (Tuesday),” Mike Kittrell said.

The Saints broke a 14-14 first-quarter tie with 12 points in the second period and put the Lions away in the fourth quarter.

Darius Hylick piled up 286 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries while Preston Sloan added 127 yards on five rushes. Sloan also caught a 25-yard touchdown pass and intercepted a pair of passes.

Quarterback Alex Pitman completed 5 of 7 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Collier caught the other touchdown among his two catches. Trent Graves also caught a pair of passes for 65 yards.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Watertown at 7 p.m. Friday in the Saints’ home opener at Suey Field.