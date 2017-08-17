Community events set for season

The Phoenix will kick off the season Aug. 26 at home against Bluefield and will honor employees of Wilson County Motors, one of the university’s largest supporters. The company is providing food and games for its employees during tailgating and families may enjoy bouncy houses and games within the games of the stadium, which Cumberland provides for all home contests.

Empower Me Center Day will take place Sept. 9 when Cumberland faces Webber International at Nokes-Lasater Field. Empower Me Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to meeting the needs of individuals with disabilities. Its mission is to empower special needs individuals to achieve their full potential in a community filled with possibilities for meeting their emotional and physical needs through love, acceptance, friendship and family led by professional and therapeutic staff. For more information visit its website at www.enpowermecenter.com.

Cumberland athletics and student life will distribute a free Black Out Gameday t-shirt to students for homecoming on Oct. 7 when the Phoenix take on Cincinnati Christian. That’s also hall of fame weekend at CU, with Brandon Springer, Corey Bleaken, Pat Lawson and Danielle Henry set for induction into the Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night, Oct. 6.

Cumberland Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day will take place Oct. 14 against Bethel, with all faculty and staff receiving free admission to the contest.

Senior Day will end the community events for the 2017 season Nov. 11 when the Phoenix end the regular season facing Kentucky Christian. Twenty seniors will be honored before the game.