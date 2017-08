Link threw two touchdown passes, the first of which covered 40 yards, to receiver Eli Wilson. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 135 yards and rushed for 81 yards on 11 carries. Wilson added 72 yards on three rushes.

DCA broke the shutout on a 50-yard run on the game’s final play.

MJCA free safety Braxton Lamberth returned an interception 17 yards. Defensive end Levi Irby had four tackles and an assist.

The Saints will play their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 when Goodpasture visits Suey Field.