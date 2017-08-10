Friendship jamboree could move to FRA

But it’s a jamboree set for Saturday which is in some state of flux.

Friendship Christian is scheduled to play host to Franklin Road Academy for a fifth-sixth grade, middle school and varsity triple header beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pirtle Field. But a forecast of possible rain has coaches and school officials pondering a move to FRA’s turf field in Nashville. Commander coach John McNeal said a decision will be made by noon Friday. Regardless of the site, the schedule will remain the same.

Friday

Meanwhile, Lebanon will play host to Cookeville at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium as LHS fans get a final pre-look at Chuck Gentry’s first Blue Devil team. The freshmen will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and the varsity.

Wilson Central will travel to Shelbyville with the varsity going first at 7 p.m., followed by the JV and freshmen.

Watertown will go to Baxter to take on Upperman with the JV going at 7:30 p.m. and the varsity to follow.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Hillwood for a 6 p.m. game with Glencliff in the Metro Jamboree.

Saturday

In addition to Friendship, Mt. Juliet will play host to the third-annual Bears-Buch Bash with Beech. Action will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the schools’ middle school teams, followed by freshman, JV and varsity.