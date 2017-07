The Wildcats will open their scrimmage schedule Friday at Franklin County, play host to Stewarts Creek on Aug. 1 and take on McGavock at a place to be determined Aug. 4. They will travel to Shelbyville for jamboree action Aug. 11.

WILSON CENTRAL WILDCATS

Aug. 18 Beech

Aug. 25 at Smyrna

Sept. 1 *at Rossview

Sept. 8 John Overton

Sept. 15 *at Mt. Juliet

Sept. 22 Gallatin

Sept. 29 *Hendersonville

Oct. 6 at LaVergne

Oct. 20 *Lebanon

Oct. 27 *at Station Camp

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.

*Region 4-6A game