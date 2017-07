The camp will run from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and will conclude with a regional jamboree July 29 at Hartsville.

Players must bring a completed physical dated after April 15 to participate.

More details are available at southsidesaintsfootball@weebly.com.

Bane is a Tennessee native and is returning to the Volunteer State after 21 years of military service. He has 20 years of youth football coaching experience.