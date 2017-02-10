CU play-caller Alexander moves to ETSU as O-line coach

Alexander – who was the offensive coordinator at Cumberland University in 2016 – replaces Erik Losey after he accepted the offensive line coach at Southern Mississippi last month.

“We are very excited and fortunate to be able to hire Dewayne Alexander as our offensive line coach. He comes highly recommended from coaches he has coached for and coaches he has coached with. He brings a vast amount of experience in many areas and is one of the most respected recruiters in the Tennessee high school ranks. He’s a perfect fit for ETSU and our football coaching staff. We are excited to have him and his family be part of the ETSU family. His experience as an administrator, head coach, offensive coordinator, and offensive line coach make him a perfect fit for what we need at ETSU.”

Alexander brings almost 30 years of coaching experience with him to Johnson City as he started his career in 1988 as an assistant coach at Hendersonville High School, while also making stops at Tennessee Tech, Cumberland, Jackson County High School, Upperman High School and Wilson Center High School.

“I am very excited to come to ETSU and be part of this staff. I want to thank Coach Torbush and everyone at ETSU for this opportunity,” said Coach Alexander. “I have known Coach Torbush, Coach Taylor and Coach O’Cain for many years. They are great coaches and people. I look forward to the challenge and growing as a coach by being able to be around a great coaching staff.”

Alexander came to Johnson City this past fall when Cumberland played the Buccaneers in November. He was pleased of what he saw from the Blue and Gold, and the support from the community.

“I got to see ETSU up close when we came up here to play this past season, and I was very impressed with how the staff and players handled themselves. There is great enthusiasm around the program and outstanding community support. It’s an exciting time to be a part of this program with the success made from year one to year two, the opening of the new stadium this upcoming season and playing in one of the toughest FCS conferences in the country – the Southern Conference.”

Alexander was the head coach at Cumberland from 2006-12 where he totaled 41 wins and the 2008 Mid-South Conference West Division championship after taking over a program that won two games the previous two seasons. In 2010, Alexander was named NAIA Region I Coach of the Year and also the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year in 2010 after leading the program to an 8-3 mark. A year later, Alexander’s Phoenix were ranked as high as No. 14 in the NAIA top 25 en route to finishing 7-3 in 2011, while following that up with another 8-3 mark in his final season in 2012. In total, Alexander set program records for most wins in a two-year span (15) and four-year period (28). Alexander’s teams thrived both on and off the field at Cumberland as 44 of his players earned all-conference honors and 101 picked up all-conference scholar-athlete accolades.

Prior to returning to Cumberland in 2016, Alexander spent three seasons at his alma mater; Tennessee Tech. Alexander was the Assistant Head Coach-Offense under Watson Brown. Alexander was named interim head coach after Brown retired in December of 2015.

Alexander started his coaching career in 1988 as an assistant coach at Hendersonville High School where he spent eight seasons. In addition, Alexander also coached wrestling and softball at Hendersonville. From there, he took over as the assistant principal/athletic director at Jackson County High School in 1996. Alexander then had stops as head coach at Upperman High School from 1999-2000 and at Wilson Central High School from 2003-05, coaching the Wildcats to their first wins and playoff appearances. He was also the offensive coordinator at Gallatin High School in 2001 when they went 10-3 and reached the TSSAA quarterfinals.