Familiar names join Gentry’s LHS staff

He’s spent the last 3 1/2 weeks meeting with prospective assistant coaches, many of whom will be familiar names to the area football community.

“I’ve still got a couple more teaching slots I’m going to fill,” Gentry told The Democrat on Wednesday night. “But I’m still working on it.”

Reaching into his past at Cumberland, Gentry has brought back Sean Corbitt as defensive coordinator. Corbitt was the DC at Cumberland under Herschel Moore before serving on the defensive staff at Friendship Christian for three BlueCross Bowls, including the back-to-back championship seasons of 2011 and ’12. He then came to Lebanon under previous coach Sam Harp and was the defensive coordinator for a short time before leaving for personal reasons. He coached defensive backs this past season for Oakland, which lost the BlueCross Bowl to Whitehaven last month.

“I worked with him briefly at Cumberland University in passing,” Gentry said of Corbitt. “I’ve known him close to 18 years now.”

Joining them on staff will be brothers Jamie and Justin Angel, who will work on the offensive side of the ball. Many of the positions are still in a state of flux, said Gentry, who is a first cousin to the Angels, who starred at Gordonsville and later coached there.

Jamie Angel scored the first touchdown for Cumberland when the school reinstated football in 1990. He had a previous stint on Lebanon’s staff and has also worked at Wilson Central and, more recently, Cookeville. Justin Angel also coached at those other schools with the exception of LHS.

Corbitt and the Angels are on the faculty at MAP Academy.

Lebanon fire chief Chris Dowell, who had been moonlighting on Brad Dedman’s staff at Wilson Central, will join the Blue Devils as an offensive assistant.

Also joining LHS football will be Blue Devil baseball coach Chris Vetetoe, who served on the football staff at his alma mater Trousdale County while also coaching Yellow Jackets baseball. Vetetoe will serve on the offensive side where Gentry will call the plays.

Shaun Frey will start Monday as Lebanon’s strength and conditioning coach. He played for Gentry at Smith County and has served on the staffs at Smith County, Hunters Lane and LaVergne.

DeKalb County defensive coordinator Michael Shaw will coach linebackers and coordinate special teams at LHS.

Former Tennessee Vol defensive tackle Justin Harrell, a first-round draft pick (16th overall in 2007) of the Green Bay Packers, with whom he won a Super Bowl Ring from XLV, was announced on Twitter as a defensive line coach Wednesday night.

Corey Burton, the running backs coach under Harp last fall, will coach tight ends and offensive line. Also returning from the previous staff will be last year’s freshman coach Tyler Easterly.

The remainder of Harp’s staff is not expected to return.