Cumberland played big role in new LHS coach’s development

Gentry most recently served as the offensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for Cookeville under Jimmy Maynord for four seasons.

Gentry began his football career at Smith County High School before he attended Cumberland University, where he graduated in 1998.

Following his playing career, Gentry spent one season as assistant defensive backs coach before joining Maynord in Smith County in 1999. He spent two seasons as the Smith County junior high head coach and was on the Smith County High School football staff as an assistant under Maynord from 2002-2012, where the team compiled a 109-28 record.

Gentry said his influences and coaches throughout his life shaped his approach to the head coach position at Lebanon. Gentry said the person who had the most influence on his career was Maynord, who hired Gentry from Cumberland University in 1999.

“We’ve been together for 18 years,” Gentry said. “I owe a lot to Coach Maynord. Basically, what you will see on a Friday night is probably what a Jimmy Maynord team would look like and probably try to emulate that the best I can.”

He also credited former Smith County head football coach Gary Rankin, who he watched while growing up in Smith County.

“We are acquaintances. We talk often because him and Coach Maynord are such good friends,” Gentry said.

Gentry also praised Pat Dyer, who was his head football coach at Smith County until he graduated in 1994.

Gentry said his coaching career might not have started without former Cumberland University head football coach Herschel Moore.

“He took a chance on a slow kid from Smith County,” he said. “I played there four years. When I was getting ready to stretch on my very last day, he said, ‘I need to talk to you after practice.’ I thought, ‘Lord, what have I done?’”

Moore asked Gentry to stay around and be an assistant coach for the following season and offered to pay for his education.

Gentry also thanked Walt Wells, assistant offensive line coach at the University of Tennessee, and Tony Gibson, West Virginia University defensive coordinator.

“Those two guys kind of shaped me while I was in college,” said Gentry, who also credited current Cumberland University head football coach Donnie Suber.

Gentry said he managed to play college football despite his size because of his dedication, which he hopes to instill in the Lebanon players.

“I got there because I did the right things, and I worked. I think everybody sitting in here will agree that if you work at something, you can get the job done. That’s what I hope to instill. I told them every day we’re going to compete,” he said.