Voodoo looks to hook customers

Voodoo Smokehouse at 104 N. Maple St. held its grand opening Friday, bringing a dream of its owners to fruition.

“We just didn’t want to work for anybody anymore. We wanted to work for ourselves, so we all just quit our jobs and decided to start this company,” said Jordanne Calvin, Voodoo Smokehouse co-owner and chief financial officer.

Calvin, a seven-time published model and actress, earned a bachelor’s degree from Belmont University and worked for corporate and privately owned restaurants and catering companies since 2012 a as server and assistant manager.

Co-owner and executive chef Chad Browning worked in the catering and restaurant business for 15 years, most recently as executive chef at 12th and Porter in Nashville.

Browning graduated culinary school in 2012 and has placed in Memphis in May and other regional barbecue competitions in Tennessee and Maryland.

Browning had the idea for a Caribbean barbecue restaurant while in school in 2012 and decided to open the restaurant in Lebanon.

“He’s from Louisiana. We took his roots and turned it into barbecue. He also likes going to the beach, so we decided to take the Caribbean aspect of his beach goings and put that into the barbecue, as well,” said Calvin, who is originally from Ohio.

Calvin said the restaurant specializes in jerk, and Voodoo’s menu also features pulled pork, ribs, tater tot nachos, sausage, fish tacos, chicken and more.

“We kind of do everything differently than a normal service restaurant. We’re not dining servers,” Calvin said.

Customers order their meal at Voodoo on paper and clipboard, which allows them to see every menu item and what goes into each meal.

“It’s self-explanatory. You can’t mess it up. What you fill out is what you get. You can easily pick out what you do and don’t want. We wanted to make sure every customer is satisfied and get what they want,” she said.

Calvin said the restaurant also caters to families.

“We know how it is working 80 hours a week and not wanting to cook. We try to make our prices good, so people don’t freak out about it,” Calvin said.

The restaurant did not hold a soft opening, and Calvin said the group feels confident, but understands changes are possible.

“Everybody’s going to have changes they have to go through. It’s going to happen, but we’re trying to get it right the first time and make it as easy as possible for our customers,” she said.

Calvin said the group has major goals for the restaurant, but right now, they are excited to see the dream build.

“We’re just one big happy family that decided to chase a dream,” she said.