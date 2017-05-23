FOOD FEATURE: Beyond the flame

(Family Features) Just ask any dad, he’s sure to agree: a perfectly seasoned steak flame-kissed to perfection is one of the great pleasures of summer grilling. This Father’s Day, you may be able to teach dad a few tricks of your own.

Start by selecting a premium-quality steak like those from Omaha Steaks, which are aged at least 21 days to reach the peak of tenderness then flash frozen to stay that way. Then take that guaranteed quality to the grill and try a new method, such as slow, steady smoking, for an ultimate flavor experience.

Gas or Charcoal Grill

For gas grill, ignite one burner and leave others off. Adjust side burner until thermometer in grill lid reads 400° F. Place smoking box or foil pouch of wood chips over ignited burner. Place steak on grate over burners that are off. Keep grill covered and maintain temperature at 400° F.

For charcoal grill, arrange hot coals evenly on one side of charcoal grate. Add wood chunks to coals and allow to smoke 10 minutes. Place drip pan with water in center of grate to keep drippings from burning. Place cooking grate over coals and place steak on grate, centered over drip pan. Place lid on grill. Adjust air vents to bring temperature to 400° F.

Face side with filet mignon away from hottest portion of grill; larger side should be facing heat source. Smoke 40-55 minutes for medium-rare 48-ounce T-bone steak. Flip steak one time, halfway through cooking time. Verify temperature using kitchen thermometer before removing from grill. If desired, finish exterior of smoked steak over direct heat 1-2 minutes per side once it reaches desired temperature. Allow steak to rest 15 minutes before cutting and serving.

Kettle or Bullet Smoker

Arrange hot coals evenly on one bottom of smoker grate. Add wood chunks to coals and allow to smoke 10 minutes. Place drip pan with water under rack. Place cooking grate over coals and place steak on cooking grate centered over drip pan. Place lid on smoker. Adjust air vents to maintain 250° F.

A medium-rare 48-ounce T-bone steak rested at room temperature for 1 hour prior to cooking should require 1 hour-1 hour and 15 minutes to reach proper temperature, which can be verified with a kitchen thermometer. If desired, finish exterior of smoked steak over direct heat 1-2 minutes per side once it reaches desired temperature. Allow steak to rest 15 minutes before cutting and serving.

7 Steps to Great Steak

Achieve steakhouse-worthy results at home with these tips from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef Grant Hon.

Proper preparation. Clean and heat your grill to high. Make sure to oil grates after cleaning. Prepare your steaks. Pat steaks dry and season food before grilling. Use sea salt and freshly cracked pepper or a complete steak seasoning or rub. Searing. Sear steaks over high heat and avoid moving them before they’re fully seared on all sides to protect flavor and juiciness. Handling steaks on the grill. Use tongs or a spatula to turn meat on the grill; poking with a fork can damage the meat. Controlling your cook. Close grill cover as much as possible while cooking to maintain a temperature around 450° F. This helps lock in flavor and prevent flare-ups. After determining the amount of time you’ll need to reach your desired doneness, use the 60/40 grilling method. Grill 60 percent on the first side then 40 percent after you turn the steak over for an even cook. Juiciness. After grilling, allow steaks to rest tented with foil for 5 minutes between cooking and serving. This lets juices redistribute for the best-tasting and juiciest steak. Finish and enjoy. Garnish steak and serve with style. Add colors, textures and flavors to make perfectly grilled steak even more memorable.

Beef on Steak Salt

Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

1 Omaha Steaks T-Bone (30 ounces)

1 package (3 ounces) Omaha Steaks Original Beef Jerky

3 tablespoons kosher salt

Thaw steak 24-48 hours in refrigerator. Using box grater finely shred enough beef jerky to yield 2 tablespoons; mix with kosher salt. Pat steak dry on both sides and season with 1-1 1/2 tablespoons jerky salt. Allow seasoned steak to sit 45 minutes-1 hour, uncovered, at room temperature. Heat gas or charcoal grill to 450° F and oil grates to prevent sticking. Grill to desired doneness based on thickness of steak. Let steak rest 5 minutes. Garnish steak with remaining jerky salt.

Smoked King Cut T-Bone

1 Omaha Steaks King Cut T-Bone (48 ounces)

1 tablespoon Omaha Steaks Steak Seasoning

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Thaw steak in refrigerator 48-72 hours. Remove steak from vacuum packaging. Prepare dry brine by combining steak seasoning and salt and rubbing into meat on both sides. Place meat on wire rack uncovered; refrigerate 18-24 hours or overnight.

Tip: If time doesn’t allow for overnight brining, let rubbed steak sit on wire rack at room temperature at least 1 hour.

Cook to desired doneness with preferred indirect grilling method, placing food next to, instead of directly over, the fire.

SOURCE:

Omaha Steaks