Outdoors notebook

Three men where in the boat and the TWRA said all three were wearing life jackets. However, only two survived.

The Agency reminds boaters to be extra careful at all times when the craft is near a dam because of potentially rough waters.

…

Local kayak safety seminar Saturday: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is conducting a kayak safety seminar Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cedar Creek Recreational Area on Old Hickory Lake.

There is no charge for the class, but only 30 places are available. To register, call Wilson County wildlife officer Tanner Romsdale at 615-522-8305 or TWRA official Barry Cross at 615-393-4820.

Participants are urged to bring their own kayaks in order to better familiarize themselves with their personal equipment.

…

Elk raffle: raffle tickets for a tag for this fall’s elk hunt are now available on-line at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website. In the past, the tag had been auctioned off online. Additional tags for the elk gun hunt, archery hunt and youth hunt will be issued by a random draw as done in the past.

Each raffle ticket costs $10, and there is no limit on how many tickets an individual can purchase. In addition to receiving a tag for a bull elk, the winner of the raffle will also receive a big-game hunting rifle and scope, a package valued at $1,000.

Proceeds go to support the state’s ongoing elk-restoration program.

…

Elk watching: An “elk cam” has been set up for viewing elk on an East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area. The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.

…

Youth Summit: the TWRA and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation will sponsor the Tennessee Outdoors Youth Summit (TOYS) in Crossville July 15-20.

All Tennessee high school students are eligible for the workshop, which offers instruction in activities ranging from fishing, boating and camping to skeet shooting and photography.

For information contact Lacey Lane at 615-831-9311, Ext. 114, or visit the Wildlife Resources Foundation website.

…

Cedar City Gun Club: Kerry Hale shot a perfect round of 50 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

June 10: spring squirrel season ended

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big catfish or a prize bass? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.