Brennis wins Two Rivers Ford Open Bass Tournament

Boat positions were assigned, and the boats blasted off at daylight.

Tournament winner Sterling Brennis was a one-man boat, and his fish weighed in at 14.89 pounds. Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce board chair J.B. Owens presented Brennis with an $800 prize check. The total tournament payout, cash and prizes, totaled more than $3,000.

Second place and the "big fish" winners were Micky Beck and Donnie Rodgers. The big fish weight was 5.39. Third place was Dillion Massia and Steven Scoggins; fourth went to Chris Tarpley and David Bell; and fifth was Johnnie Ford and Justin Thomas.

Owens and the chamber thanked title sponsor Two Rivers Ford and Reed Durham, Chris Durham and Paul Jewell for their help with the tournament.

Proceeds from the tournament fund two annual scholarships to Wilson County high school students. The best all-around student athlete is awarded annually to one male and one female student. The Wilson County Sports Council, a division of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, presents the scholarships.