Montgomery wins CCBA on Percy Priest

He used a jig on ledges to reel in 19.36 pounds.

Jeffrey Johnson of Franklin was second with 13.9 pounds using a jig down lake.

Ron Poland of Murfreesboro was third with 15.71 pounds caught on bluffs with a jig. He also caught the second big fish weighing 4.69 pounds.

Paul Elbert Throgmorton of Cookeville caught 15.2 pounds for fourth place, using a crankbait down lake on steep banks.

Christopher Stites Sr. of LaVergne was fifth with 15.03 pounds using a jig down lake.

Brandon Saunders caught the 4.86-pound big fish.