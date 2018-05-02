High school anglers hook big prizes

More and more, that applies to fishing.

Tournament fishing for high schoolers is growing in popularity, and Tennessee ranks second in the nation in the number of participants with 1,001 youngsters representing 71 schools across the state. Only Alabama has more.

“We want to pass Alabama and become No. 1,” says David Lowrie, director of Tennessee Bass Masters High School & Youth Fishing, adding with a chuckle: “That’s just our competitive nature.”

Lowrie, a state employee who coaches the Grundy County High fishing team, became involved with the fledgling high school tournament program in 2014. At the time it had approximately 200 kids enrolled; last month the number passed 1,000 and is steadily growing.

There is also a Junior Division for junior high kids, with 116 youngsters from 16 schools currently participating.

Among the schools represented are Lebanon High and Mt. Juliet High. Brady Duncan, a freshman at the former, and Mason Huddleston, a sophomore at the latter, teamed to win the recent South Central Regional championship on Old Hickory Lake. That qualifies them to advance to the national tournament in August.

“I started fishing with my dad when I was four,” Brady says. “I like fishing tournaments because of the competition and also the chance to earn a college scholarship. My dream has always been to fish professionally some day.”

Here’s how it works:

To be eligible a youngster must be enrolled in high school and a member of Tennessee Bass Masters. A membership costs $30 a year. (Detailed information about how to join is available on the association website.)

In each tournament two youngsters are paired together and supervised by an adult who operates the boat. The duo with the biggest five-bass weigh-in is the winner.

Cash prizes, including $1,000 for first place ($500 apiece) are awarded and encouraged to be used for college scholarships.

The pressure doesn’t stop with fishing for scholarship money. The winner of the annual points standings receives a scholarship to Bethel University, which several years was one of the first schools to field an intercollegiate fishing team. Every year more universities are joining in.

Lowrie says coaches of college fishing teams often scout the high school tournaments.

“Just like coaches of other sports, they are always looking for top talent,” he says. “In the last six years I’ve had five kids from Grundy County High go on to fish on the college level, including three that got scholarships.”

Lowrie became involved in youth fishing tournaments when his son wanted to fish one.

“I saw how much he enjoyed it, and I decided I’d like to help other youngsters get involved,” he says. “I find it personally rewarding, and it’s a good, wholesome outdoor activity for all kids. I encourage more of them give it a try.”