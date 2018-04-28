There’s something about crappie

I’m the same way about crappie -- it’s hard to explain the attraction.

They’re not very big; most of the ones I catch are a pound or less.

They don’t fight particularly hard; a little yellow bass will put up a harder struggle than a crappie almost twice its size, and an average-sized stripe will put them to shame.

They aren’t very crafty; they’ll pounce on a live minnow or most any lure that enters their strike zone.

They aren’t restricted to scenic locales like trout; crappie are found in just about every lake, pond and puddle.

That availability helps account for their popularity. Crappie are accessible to most fishermen, and don’t require a great deal of expertise or fancy tackle to catch.

But it doesn’t entirely explain their attraction. I’ve caught 30-pound Northern pike and big walleye in Canada, Wahoo in Hawaii, snook in Naples, brook trout in Wisconsin, redfish in Louisiana, rockfish in Percy Priest, smallmouth bass in Dale Hollow and a red snappers in Panama City.

Yet, if I had to fish for just one species – one and no more – I’d choose crappie.

Part of it is nostalgia. I began fishing for crappie when I was a kid, tagging after Uncle Bud and Uncle Herb when they went crappie fishing at Watts Bar Lake. To me it was part fishing trip, part grownup adventure.

For a kid who did most of his fishing in murky farm ponds and little creeks, a trip to sprawling Watts Bar Lake was like something straight out of Outdoor Life. We loaded up our tackle and bait and headed off on a road trip.

We fished from the bank. In those days large stretches of the Watts Bar shoreline were accessible by walking across fields – fields that are now shopping malls and housing developments – and back then it was easy to find a spot to fish.

We would bait our hooks with wriggling minnows dangling four feet below a red-and-white bobber, cast them out, and sit down on the bank to wait for a bite.

There’s only one thing more exciting than watching a bobber shimmering on the surface – it’s watching a bobber bounce and go under.

When I got a bite my uncles would coach me not to jerk too hard – in fact, I was instructed not to jerk at all, to simply start reeling in the fish. A hard jerk will often tear the hook from the delicate mouth of a crappie. (Hence its nickname “Paper Mouth.”)

As I said, a crappie doesn’t fight very hard. It doesn’t lunge and leap. It mostly just flops and splashes on the surface.

But as you reel it in, black-and-silver sides flashing and big mouth agape, it’s exciting. You hurry to unhook it, put it on the stringer, and get another bait in the water.

Nowadays I use jigs more than minnows, but catching crappie is still as much fun as it was when I cranked my first one in a half-century ago.

I don’t know how to explain it.

There’s just something about crappie.