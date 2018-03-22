There’s something fishy about Dianna

Today she’s a skilled semi-professional angler, successfully competing in area and regional tournaments and dreaming about someday making it to the big-league national circuits.

“Every time I do well in a tournament I wish my dad was here to see me,” says Dianna, who inherited her love of the sport from her late father Paul Tramel.

“When I started tournament fishing I’d always give him a call him after I’d done pretty good,” she says. “If I didn’t call, he’d call me and kid me about not doing well enough to brag about.”

“I started going fishing with him when I was five or six,” she says. “My dad and some of his friends liked to ‘noodle’ fish – reaching under the water and feeling around under rocks and logs for them. I didn’t much care for that – I was afraid I’d grab a snake or a turtle.”

But when it came to fishing with a cane pole – and later on a little Zebco spin-cast outfit – Dianna was in her element.

“I think my first fish was a catfish,” she says. “I probably caught it on minnows or crickets. I didn’t like using worms. Too squirmy. The more I fished, the more I enjoyed it.”

Dianna was introduced to tournament fishing by her husband Eric who was doing some tourney angling when they met and discovered their mutual enjoyment of the sport.

“He and I fished some tournaments together and I really liked the competition,” Dianna says. “I also discovered I was pretty good at it. With Eric’s help and encouragement, I got more and more involved.”

In past years Dianna has posted some high finishes in mid-level tournaments. This year she plans to fish 20-25 events, mostly in Tennessee, and warmed up with a recent 5th-place finish in a tournament on Old Hickory Lake, partnered with her husband.

During the tournament Dianna landed a 4.56-pound, 19-inch smallmouth bass, the biggest of her career thus far.

When she’s not on the lake Dianna works at Leviton, a Lebanon-based company that distributes electronics. She has been working a second shift that runs until 11 p.m. and seriously interferes with her fishing.

“By the time I get home from work it’s almost midnight,” she says, “and that makes it tough to be on the water by four a.m. Sometimes I’m fishing with just an hour or two of sleep. Thankfully I’m getting to move to the first shift, and that will make it easier.”

That kind of grit and determination has earned Dianna the respect and admiration of her fellow anglers and helped land some top sponsors such as John Barker’s Two Rivers Ford and Anderson Marine – sponsorships that are vital to every pro fisherman.

“I appreciate all the help I’ve gotten over the years, from my dad to my husband and my sponsors,” she says. “Knowing how much faith they put in me makes me want to work even harder to succeed.”

No matter what Dianna catches or where she finishes in her tournaments, her dad would be proud of his fishing buddy.