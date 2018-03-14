‘Ramp rage’ is growing concern

Best I could tell, the dispute was over who got to go first, and like two motorists arguing over a parking space, neither would back down.

During the several minutes they exchanged heated words and gestures, they could have launched both boats.

Meanwhile, the boaters waiting in line behind them began to fidget and mutter, adding to the tension. Finally tempers cooled, all the boats got launched, and calm was restored.

Getting a punch in the nose is a bad way to start a fishing trip.

But more and more incidents of ramp-rage are a possibility as ramps and docks on area lakes like Percy Priest and Old Hickory become increasingly congested.

By some estimates there are twice as many boats on these urban lakes today as there were 10 years ago. That means twice as much congestion and twice as much aggravation.

It makes dock courtesy all the more important.

There are some common-sense things every boater can do to help alleviate the congestion by speeding up the launching process.

For starters, have all gear and tackle loaded aboard the boat before backing onto the ramp. Nothing is more aggravating than a boater backing down the ramp, then before launching start transferring stuff from his vehicle to the boat.

Once the boat is launched, hop in and putter out of the way; don’t sit in the water at the end of ramp and piddle with lures and lunch boxes. Make way for the next launch.

Novice boaters should practice backing their boat before they go to the lake. Backing a boat down a narrow ramp can be maddening – crank the steering wheel left to make the boat trailer go right -- even for veterans.

The anxiety factor increases when a long line of other boaters is fidgeting on the dock. I once saw a lady burst into tears out of frustration when her trailer wouldn’t go where she tried to back it. Her husband, who was in the boat, climbed out and took over. He didn’t do much better.

They – like most of us when we started – would have benefited from an hour of two of practice backing the trailer in and out of the driveway.

Make sure the motor is working before launching, especially on the first trip of the spring. That sounds like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised at how many boaters don’t bother to crank the motor until the boat is launched – only to discover it won’t start after a winter of idleness.

Re-loading a boat with a dead motor not only adds to the ramp congestion, it’s a rotten way to kick off a new boating season.

This final tip doesn’t have anything to do with ramp congestion but rather is matter of simple manners: don’t leave litter on the ramp and the dock. Dispose of it before launching, or store the trash in a bag and dump it in a garbage can when you get back.

The same applies to bow fishermen who bring in piles of dead fish. Dumping them around the dock creates a smelly mess, especially during warm weather. Most bow fishermen are responsible, but it takes only one rotten fish to taint the barrel.

A little common courtesy and common sense can go a long way.