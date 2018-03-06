Outdoors notebook

The disease is caused by a parasite in the trout’s gills that prompts the fish to spin and whirl in the water. It is not transmitted to other species.

So far the parasite has not affected trout in Middle Tennessee waters.

…

Woodson praised: Lebanon’s Jamie Woodson completed her term as chair of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission and was praised for her work at last week’s monthly meeting.

Woodson, replaced as chair by Jeff Cook of Franklin, will remain a member of the Commission.

…

Licenses expire: The TWRA issues a reminder that hunting and fishing licenses expired Feb. 28. Licenses can be purchased on-line or at most outdoors outlets.

The Tennessee Hunting and Fishing Guides contain detailed license options and costs, along with regulations and requirements.

…

Cedar City Gun Club: Kerry Hale broke 48 of 50 targets two win the weekly trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club. John Morris took Senior honors with a round of 41.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

…

Jacket reminder: With the peak spring fishing seasons at hand, the TWRA reminds boaters about life jacket requirements.

One approved flotation device per passenger must be aboard the boat and accessible at all times, and youngsters are required to wear one whenever the boat is moving.

The TWRA will continue its crackdown on impaired boaters, issuing citations and making arrests when necessary. Boating under the influence carries similar penalties as driving under the influence.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Feb. 28: squirrel, rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: hunting/ fishing licenses expire

March 31-May 13: turkey season

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.