Outdoors notebook

In the trout case, a DeKalb County man and woman were cited for violating both the creel limit and size restrictions for trout on the Caney Fork river. The river is managed for trophy trout, with size restrictions on brown trout. Details about the specific Caney Fork regulations are available in the Tennessee Fishing Guide.

In the deer case, a Putnam County man was cited for importing illegal deer parts from a state in which Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) exists. The TWRA bans such imports for fear that they could spread the disease into the state’s deer herd.

So far Tennessee remains CWD-free, but if the disease is ever introduced there is no known remedy other than destroying vast numbers of infected deer.

Regulations about deer imports are detailed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide and on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

License reminder: New hunting/fishing licenses are now on sale at most outdoors outlets.

Old licenses expire Feb. 28 and the TWRA issues a reminder that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class in order to get a hunting license.

Information about the Hunters Ed classes, including on-line classes, is posted on tnwildlife.org

A wide range of license options is available, including Lifetime Licenses which vary in cost according to age.

Detailed information is available on the TWRA website and in the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.

Wear life jackets: With winter fishing still underway and the peak spring season at hand, the TWRA reminds boaters about life jacket requirements.

One approved flotation device per passenger must be aboard the boat and accessible at all times, and youngsters are required to wear one whenever the boat is moving.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Feb. 28: squirrel, rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: hunting/ fishing licenses expire

March 31-May 13: turkey season

