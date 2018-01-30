Outdoors notebook

Information on times, tickets and events is posted on tnboatexpo.com

…

NWTF Convention: The 42nd annual National Wild Turkey Federation’s Convention and Sport Show will be held at Opryland Hotel and Convention Center Feb. 14-18.

There will be over 750 booths, seminars, turkey-calling contests, auctions and raffles.

A concert by country star Luke Bryan will be held in conjunction with the awards ceremony.

Various ticket and event packages are available. For ticket details and a schedule of events visit nwft.org/convention.

…

Hunting comments: Hunters are invited to send comments and suggestions about next season’s regulations to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They can be mailed to:

Hunting Season Comments

TWRA Wildlife Division

P.O. Box 40747

Nashville, Tn. 37204

Or email: TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov

Deadline for submissions is Feb. 15.

…

Trout stockings: The TWRA’s winter trout stocking continues into March, with 100,000 rainbow trout released in 40 waters around the state specifically intended to be caught and kept for consumption.

For locations and stocking dates, along with detailed trout-fishing regulations, consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide.

…

Cedar City Gun Club: Dale Anthony shot the top round of 47 at the Cedar City Gun Club’s weekly trap shoot. John Hess led the Senior competition with a 39.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Feb. 2-4: Fishing/Boating Expo, Wilson Co. Fairgrounds

Feb. 14-18: Wild turkey convention, Opryland

Feb. 28: squirrel, rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: hunting/ fishing licenses expire

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.