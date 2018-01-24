Outdoors notebook

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

…

Boating/Fishing Expo: The annual Tennessee Boating and Fishing Expo that had been held at the State Fairgrounds in Nashville for many years has moved to the Wilson County Fairgrounds Expo Center and runs Feb. 2-4.

Information on times, tickets and events is posted on tnboatexpo.com

…

Eagle tour: The Reelfoot Lake Eagle Festival is set for Feb. 2-4.

Visitors can take guided tours to view and photograph the lake’s resident bald eagles, and also enjoy a wide range of hikes, seminars and crafts.

…

Turkey show: The 42nd annual National Wild Turkey Federation’s Convention and Sport Show will be held at Opryland Hotel and Convention Center Feb. 14-18, featuring over 750 booths, seminars, calling contests, auctions and raffles.

A concert by country star Luke Bryan will be held in conjunction with the awards ceremony.

Various ticket and event packages are available. For ticket details and a schedule of events visit nwft.org/convention.

…

Magazine subscription: Mid-South Hunting & Fishing News, which includes Old Hickory and Percy Priest lake fishing reports compiled by Lebanon’s Joey Mallicoat, is available by subscription-only in Middle Tennessee.

A 12-issue subscription costs $12. To subscribe call 731-772-3700 or go on-line at www.mshfn.com

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Jan. 27: tackle sale, Charlie Daniels Park

Feb. 2-4: Fishing/Boat Expo, Wilson Co. Fairgrounds

Feb. 14-18: NWTF Convention, Opryland

Feb. 28: squirrel, rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: hunting/fishing licenses expire

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.