Larry Woody's outdoors

Outdoors notebook

Larry Woody • Today at 8:30 AM
State park gift cards: Tennessee State Park gift cards, ranging in price from $20 to $200, make great gifts for outdoorsmen.

The cards are good for all charged services at any of the state’s parks, including cabin and boat rentals, fishing, camping, golfing, restaurant dining and gift-shop merchandise.

The gift cards are available at all Kroger’s stores, state park headquarters and on amazon.com

Funds sought: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation, in conjunction with the National Wildlife Federation, has introduced a Recovering Wildlife Act to the House of Representatives with the prospect of securing $20.8 million in federal funding for the proactive management, conservation and protection of various species.

Licenses expire: Hunting and fishing licenses expire Feb. 28, and in order to obtain a hunting license a Hunter Education Certificate is required for anyone born after Jan 1, 1969.

Information about dates and locations of Hunter Ed classes, along with on-line options, is available at tnwildlife.org or by calling the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Trout for taking: The TWRA’s annual winter trout-stocking is underway across the state, with 100,000 rainbow trout released in 40 locations.

For specific locations and stocking dates, along with trout-fishing regulations, consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide.

Cedar City Gun Club: For information about Cedar City Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

 

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

 

Jan. 7: deer season ends

Feb. 28: squirrel season ends

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting, fishing licenses expire

 

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.

