Outdoors notebook

The cards are good for all charged services at any of the state’s parks, including cabin and boat rentals, fishing, camping, golfing, restaurant dining and gift-shop merchandise.
The gift cards are available at all Kroger’s stores, state park headquarters and on amazon.com
Funds sought: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation, in conjunction with the National Wildlife Federation, has introduced a Recovering Wildlife Act to the House of Representatives with the prospect of securing $20.8 million in federal funding for the proactive management, conservation and protection of various species.
Licenses expire: Hunting and fishing licenses expire Feb. 28, and in order to obtain a hunting license a Hunter Education Certificate is required for anyone born after Jan 1, 1969.
Information about dates and locations of Hunter Ed classes, along with on-line options, is available at tnwildlife.org or by calling the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Trout for taking: The TWRA’s annual winter trout-stocking is underway across the state, with 100,000 rainbow trout released in 40 locations.
For specific locations and stocking dates, along with trout-fishing regulations, consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide.
Cedar City Gun Club: For information about Cedar City Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.
OUTDOORS CALENDAR:
Jan. 7: deer season ends
Feb. 28: squirrel season ends
Feb. 28: rabbit, quail seasons end
Feb. 28: trapping season ends
Feb. 28: hunting, fishing licenses expire
