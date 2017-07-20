Johnson wins CCBA tourney in unfamiliar waters

Johnson stayed close to the Defeated Creek launch site and used a jig to reel in five keepers weighing 14.31 pounds to earn $600.

Daniel Johnson of Lebanon followed his BFL win to finish second with five fish weighing 12.38 pounds. He focused on flipping in creeks up lake to earn $400.

Lebanon’s Adam Sharp grabbed third place flipping plastics to catch 10:87 pounds to earn $200.

Tony Mick of Baxter was fourth with 9.82 pounds to win $100.

Perry Ingram of Lebanon was fifth with 8.44 pounds to win $60, plus $250 bonus money.

Ryan Stephens won the big fish award with 5.14 pounds to earn $300.

Remaining on the CCBA schedule are its open and top-10 classic tournaments.

For more information, visit www.cedarcitybass.com.