Lebanon’s Johnson wins FLW tournament

“I caught my fish on the upper end of the lake,” said Johnson, who earned his first career-win in FLW competition. “They were all from isolated wood – the bigger the wood, the better. I focused on bass in 1 to 3 feet of water and caught 11 keepers throughout the day.”

Johnson said he used tubes and beaver-style baits with a 5/8-ounce Jenko Fishing Creature Weight to catch his fish, and that he preferred black-and-blue and green-pumpkin colors.

“I had a limit early, but after the sun poked through I culled four of them out,” said Johnson. “The sunshine concentrated bass in the cover, which made them more predictable. I could hit the high-percentage areas and skip a lot more water. Everything just seemed to align with how I was fishing.”

Lebanon’s Beau Grissim was fifth with five bass weighing 13 pounds, 11 ounces to pocket $684.