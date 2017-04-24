Lebanon High softball will hold an alumni night at 5 p.m. April 28 before the Lady Devils’ 5:30 p.m. game against Wilson Central. All former LHS softball players and families are invited. They will receive an alumni T-shirt and be recognized on the field during pregame. There will also be a special recognition of players who went on to play collegiately whose names are posted on a new board in left-center field (similar to the one at Friendship Christian which was installed during LHS coach Jody Atwood’s tenure there.).

Mt. Juliet High boys’ basketball camp May 31-June 1

Mt. Juliet High School’s boys’ basketball camp for grades 2-8 (as of next school year) will be held from 8 a.m.-noon May 30-June 1. Cost is $100. For more information, phone coach Troy Allen at 615-758-5606 or email allent@wcschools.com.

MJ Middle Basketball Camp May 31-June 2

Mt. Juliet Middle’s 16th annual Black & Gold Basketball Camp for ages 6-14 will be held in Tommy Martin Gym from 9-11 a.m. May 31-June 2. Cost is $65. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt. Walkups are welcome but advance signups are encouraged. Applications are available at MJMS and area elementary schools. For more information or to receive an application by email, phone coach Rick Johnson at 615-754-6688, ext. 5851 or email johnsonr@wcschools.com.

MJ Middle Baseball Camp June 7-9

Mt. Juliet Middle’s 14th annual Black & Gold Baseball Camp for ages 6-14 will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 7-9. Cost is $65. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt. Walkup signups are welcome but advance registration is encouraged. Applications are available at MJMS and area elementary schools. For more information or to receive an application by email, phone coach Rick Johnson at 615-754-6688, ext. 5851 or email johnsonr@wcschools.com.

Realtors Bass Classic June 17

The 25th annual Realtors Bass Classic will be held from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17 at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. Pre-registration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait & Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card at EMTAR, 2588 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, 615-758-9851. Entry fee is $90 per boat in advance or $100 on the day of the tournament. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed first prize of $1,200. For more information, phone Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flipper at 615-452-7719.