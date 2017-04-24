Stephens wins on Center Hill

Stephens caught five fish weighing 17.77 pounds focusing on the back of the creeks flipping a jig. Included in that was the second big fish of 4.68 pounds. He won $660.

Last month’s winner, John Graves of Mt. Juliet, was second with 16.1 pounds caught with a spinnerbait down lake to earn $400.

Brandon Saunders of Lebanon was third with with 13.55 pounds caught fishing the back of creeks with spinnerbait. He earned $250, plus $350 in bonus money.

Daniel Johnson of Lebanon was fourth with 13.17 pounds caught on jerk bait on the lower end of the lake to earn $110.

David Couch of Lebanon was fifth with 13.06 pounds caught on mid-lake with crankbait to win $60.

Buster Drennon of Lebanon caught the big fish weighing 5.58 pounds to earn $300.