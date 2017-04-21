Outdoors notebook

Sloan is a noted storyteller whose award-winning work has appeared in numerous local and national publications.

...

Friends of NRA tickets: Advance discount tickets are available for the June 3 Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser at the Ward AG Center. They can be purchased at the Reloaders Bench in Mt. Juliet or at the Gun Room in Lebanon.

The Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA has been recognized as one of the most successful in the nation. Funds generated by the event's ticket sales and auction go to support the shooting sports, Second Amendment issues and Eddie Eagle gun safety programs for school-age youngsters.

Much of the auctioned merchandise is donated by local businesses and individuals, and the majority of the proceeds remain in the country.

For additional information contact Lisa Kirkus at 615-414-6120 or lisakirkus@charter.net.

...

Fishing comments deadline: April 23 is the deadline for submitting fishing comments or suggestions to the TWRA. They will be taken into consideration when the regulations are set in August.

Comments can be mailed to:

Fisheries Division-Comments

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

P.O. Box 40747

Nashville, Tn. 37204

They can be emailed to: FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov.

...

Apprentice License: If someone wants to go turkey hunting but neglected to complete the mandatory TWRA Hunter Ed class in order to get a license, there is an option: A special Apprentice License.

It comes with certain restrictions, including requiring the holder to be accompanied by a Hunted Ed-certified license holder.

For a list of hunting and fishing license requirements, costs, and options visit the TWRA website (tnwildlife.org) or consult the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

April 1-May 14: turkey season

May 13-June 11: spring squirrel season

June 10-16: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.