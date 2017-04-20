Asian carp has TWRA worried

The invasive fish feed on micro-plankton, which the primary food for minnows and other fry. If those tiny fish are deprived of forage, predator fish on up the food chain will eventually be decimated too.

Schools of silver carp are known to leap high out of the water when disturbed by a boat motor, and getting stuck by one of the heavy fish while in a fast-moving boat can cause serious injury.

The situation is so dire that Frank Fiss, the TWRA's Chief of Fisheries, gave an update to the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission at a recent meeting. Aided by a federal grant, the TWRA is partnering with Tennessee Tech to study the situation and try to come up with ways to control the carp.

Asian carp have no natural enemies, and since they don't feed on minnows, bugs or worms, they are almost impossible to catch on sport-fishing tackle.

The carp, which can weigh several pounds, are said to be good to eat -- but catching them is the catch.

Sometimes the carp can be snagged by jerking weighted treble hooks through the water in tailwaters below dams where the fish congregate. But the small number taken by snagging won't make a dent in the population. The same goes for bow-fishing; not enough carp can be taken to begin to solve the problem.

The schooling fish can be effectively netted -- literally by the tons -- but netting is expensive and labor-intensive. Unless a profit can be made, commercial netters can't afford to invest their equipment and labor in such an enterprise.

Veteran Kentucky Lake fishing guide Steve McCadams believes if a financial incentive were offered, commercial netters could be persuaded to take enough carp to relieve some of the problem.

The netted fish could be processed for pet food, fertilizer and other uses, but a processing plant would have to be built on-site to avoid the expense of transporting the catch.

McCadams would like the TWRA to partner with commercial netters and/or private businesses to build an experimental carp-processing plant.

He thinks the future of sport fishing, a billion-dollar industry in Tennessee, may hang in the balance.

Meanwhile, about all the TWRA can do right now is try to stop the spread of the Asian carp and other invasive species into additional waters.

Young Asian carp look like shad, which are sometimes used for bait. Fishermen should make sure no carp are mixed in with live bait, and at the end of each trip any remaining bait should be dumped out on the bank.

It is against TWRA regulations to dump live bait into the water. It is likewise against the law to release any non-native species of fish anywhere in the state.

Boaters should drain, clean and inspect their boats after each trip to new waters to make sure no invasive plants, gill lice, zebra mussel larva or other hitchhikers are attached. The same goes for cleaning hip and chest waders.

Once an invasive species invades, it's usually here to stay. That's every biologists' nightmare.