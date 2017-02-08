Outdoor show cures February blahs

Deer season is long gone and spring turkey season and crappie fishing seem an eternity away. Small-game hunting and sauger fishing is available to those willing to brave the cold, but for most of us late winter is cabin-fever time.

Visiting the outdoor show, seeing old friends and checking out new gear and old standards is a perfect cure for the February blahs.

Hundreds of booths feature great deals on an array of tackle and gear. Among those booths will be one manned by Lebanon guide Jim Duckworth and wife Ramona.

Jim is one of the show's veteran vendors and his booth is always a popular stop. He offers great deals on lures and tackle which he personally field-tests, and shares fishing tips with his customers. He also has a wide variety of how-to videos, all filmed on area waters. Jim goes into great detail about how to catch everything from spring crappie to fishing a float 'n fly for Dale Hollow smallmouth and jugging for summertime catfish.

Several years ago I met Bill Bethel at the outdoor show where he had a booth advertising his rockfish guiding service. We struck up a conversation and scheduled a trip. We've been fishing together ever since.

Bill's clients include a number of country music entertainers and members of the Tennessee Titans. A yarn-spinning trip with him in pursuit of tackle-busting rockfish is one to remember.

Another show acquaintance is Gibby Gibson of Mt. Juliet, a nationally-renown antique tackle collector and appraiser. Checking out Gibby's vintage tackle display and attending his seminars is always a highlight of the show.

Other daily seminars are conducted by area angling experts, including Duckworth and Dale Hollow smallmouth guide Bobby Gentry, as they discuss their favorite tackle and techniques.

Another enjoyable stop is at each of several booths promoting Canadian fishing trips. Chatting with the outfitters and viewing videos and photos of the pristine lakes, spectacular Canadian sunsets and catches of monster pike, walleye and smallmouth bass bring back memories of 30 years of fishing in the Canadian wilderness.

Closer home, you can check out guided trips, resorts and fishing packages on area lakes from Priest and Old Hickory to Dale Hollow, Kentucky Lake and Tims Ford. By booking in advance at the show, good discounts are available.

In boating arena you'll find everything from $100,000 luxury cruisers to one-man kayaks. The latter have soared in popularity, and every year feature new gadgets and options. A new kayak will be given away during the show.

The show opens Friday and runs noon-9 p.m. Saturday's hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday's final segment is 10 a.m.-5 pm. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for youngsters 6-14, and kids five and under get in free. On Friday one free admission comes with each adult ticket purchased. For more information visit the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo website.

Visiting the outdoor show is a fun way to spend a winter day. It is informative and entertaining, offers visitors a chance to stock up on quality gear, and whets the appetite in anticipation of that first cast of the spring.